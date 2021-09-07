In a viral video, a shoplifter’s getaway car drives away without her.

When her getaway car locked her out and sped away from the scene, a desperate shoplifter drew the attention of the internet. A bystander captured the now-viral incident on video and uploaded it to TikTok.

A lady holding a pile of stolen Nike trousers bangs on a car window and demands at the driver to unlock the car door in a video posted to TikTok by @faxisfax. As a police car comes on the scene, the driver of the automobile drives out of the parking lot without the woman.

The woman then drops the stolen goods and escapes the scene on foot, chasing down the getaway car, which is pursued by a police officer who gets out of his car to chase her down. As the police officer glides around cars to stop the shoplifter, the individual capturing the video can be heard giggling. The footage concludes with the police handcuffing the woman and escorting her through the parking lot.

Shoplifting is on the upswing across the country, with organized retail crime costing businesses millions of dollars in stolen goods. According to the National Retail Federation, organized retail crime has increased in nearly two-thirds of stores. As a result of this rise, many states have raised the bar for what constitutes a felony. In Illinois, felony theft with a value of less than $500 is punishable by fines of up to $25,000 and a sentence of two to 25 years in prison.

The description atop the video reads, “When shoplifters take ALL the Nike but neglect to unlock the door…” The TikTok has had over 19.6 million views, 2.6 million likes, and has been shared over 155,000 times since it was posted yesterday. The uploader has posted two further videos about the incident, each of which have received over 600,000 views.

In the comments, one person commented, “This is her evil origin story.”

The event happened Saturday afternoon at Hibbet’s Sports, a local sports goods business in Edwardsville, Illinois, according to the local Fox affiliate. Employees reported three suspicious women in the business, prompting police to come. According to Fox2, the employees knew one of the ladies from past thefts.

