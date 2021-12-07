In a viral video, a reporter harasses Alec Baldwin outside his New York apartment.

The New York Post’s Jon Levine tweeted a video of himself and his wife Hilaria Baldwin running into the actor in the city’s Upper East Side.

“NEW… I ran into Alec Baldwin on the Upper East Side,” Levine captioned a video of the couple entering a private residence as a journalist approaches them to inquire about the Rust shooting.

“Wait, Mr. Baldwin, I have to inquire about your visit to New York City.” “I asked you to go” and “I asked you to go away,” Levine says while Hilaria Baldwin tapes him. Levine keeps asking Alec Baldwin why he’s at this house until the actor turns around and scolds him for approaching him at a private location.

“Did you really not pull the trigger?” Levine exclaims as the couple enters.

The video is gaining thousands of views on Twitter, with about 700,000 at the time of publication.

The meeting comes only days after Alec Baldwin gave an exclusive interview to ABC News about the terrible incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

Baldwin informed George Stephanopoulos during the interview that he didn’t pull the trigger, which has been challenged by some experts.

“There was no pull of the trigger. I didn’t press the button. Never, ever would I raise a gun at someone and squeeze the trigger “In the interview, Baldwin stated.

“So you’ve never fired a shot?” Stephanopoulos stated it again.

“No, no, I would never, ever raise a gun at someone and squeeze the trigger,” Baldwin replied. “That’s how I was taught: you don’t point a gun at someone and pull the trigger.” The 63-year-old has also been accused of “acting” due to the dramatic atmosphere of the interview. Baldwin canceled his Twitter account days after the interview, and his wife’s profile was subsequently removed from the platform.

Hilaria Baldwin wrote a lengthy Instagram message in support of her husband on Saturday, describing his “unimaginable suffering.”

