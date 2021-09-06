In a viral video, a pilot embarrasses his girlfriend with a hilarious pre-flight announcement.

When a woman took her pilot boyfriend’s plane for the first time, he couldn’t pass up the chance to humiliate her.

Hanna LaMaster, also known as Hannalamaster59 on TikTok, shared the video, which has gained over 10 million views. The woman starts filming out the plane window as the captain makes an announcement.

“When you get to fly on your boyfriend’s jet for the first time… wait for it,” says text overlaid on the video, which you can see here.

The captain then tells passengers what they need to know about the flight before announcing, “We do have a special passenger on board.”

“This is Hanna, my girlfriend’s name. She’s in seat 2C, so please do me a favor and unbuckle your seatbelt.

“Please and thank you, either give her a fist bump or a high five, or direct all your goodies and tiny bottles of water to her.”

“Thank you for travelling with us and for wearing your masks onboard this flight, we will be underway shortly,” he concludes the message.

“My dads’ remark to this video was”at least he didn’t propose!!!!” although I wish he would’ve 😉 #pilot #boyfriend,” LaMaster wrote in the description.

“At least he didn’t propose!!!!” my father said in response to this video, but I wish he had 😉 Hanna LaMaster’s original sound for #pilot #boyfriend

The video, which was posted on September 2, has been seen 10.1 million times and has received over two million likes.

Many individuals flocked to the comments area after hearing about the pilot’s announcement.

“I don’t know about you, but I’d feel better knowing he’s travelling with his gal buddy on board,” wrote user286015391250 on TikTok, accompanying a laughing-face emoji.

Audrey continued, “When I was tiny, my father used to declare anytime I was on one of his flights, and I’d rise up and wave to everyone like I was a celebrity.”

Stephanie “I would feel so much better knowing the pilot had valuable cargo on board,” Julia typed.

“How sweet!” Em&M exclaimed. But, at the same time, I’d be quite embarrassed!”

“My father,” Emilykelder admitted. This is a condensed version of the information.