In a viral video, a mother reveals that her toddler accidentally broadcast her showering on Instagram Live.

One mother shared the embarrassing aftermath of her daughter’s unintentional Instagram Live broadcast, and the film looks to have gone viral. The video, which can be accessed here, was posted on TikTok late last month by a user identified as “Brianna,” and has received over 334,000 views, tens of thousands of likes, and hundreds of comments.

The incident demonstrates how, because to modern technology’s ease of use, parents today encounter challenges that they have never faced before—and how adjusting to these parts of life nevertheless results in the occasional gaffe.

“I think a lot of us women want to feel less alone in the turmoil of parenthood, and sharing tales like this helps us connect with each other,” Brianna told The Washington Newsday.

Brianna uses on-screen captions to describe the tragic, yet amusing, story in the film. She first explains that she needed to take a shower and gave her toddler her phone to play a game—specifically, a “preschool learning game” that the toddler “often plays.” “The next thing I know, she’s banging on my door, begging me to help her fix something,” Brianna explained, adding that she let her daughter into the bathroom to assist her.

That’s when things start to become interesting. “She hands me the phone while I’m showering,” the TikToker explained. “I instantly see that my phone is live-streaming on Instagram.” I have it in my hands. “While I’m in the shower,” she says. Brianna explained to The Washington Newsday that she “realized…and pressed the erase button rather soon” in the moment. She admitted, “I honestly don’t know how many people [really]seen it.” Among the confusion, she did notice the name of one person she recognized watching the broadcast. Brianna learnt that her child had been using the app’s filters “for a couple moments” before the incident when she messaged that viewer. “I answered so swiftly that she only saw a glimpse of my face,” Brianna explained.

While Brianna’s experience was undoubtedly an improbable and sad event, the response to her video revealed that it was far from unique. “I believe that any time you post something about parenting, you are exposing yourself.” This is a condensed version of the information.