In a viral video, a McDonald’s drinks machine is discovered crawling with worms.

A video purporting to show a worm infestation inside a McDonald’s drinks dispenser has sparked outrage on social media.

The video, submitted on TikTok by a user named Mcoldkentroad, shows piles of worms in the drains of a soft drinks machine at a McDonald’s location on Old Kent Road in south London.

Because other users have stitched answers onto the clip, which has since been erased, it is still viewable on the app.

Although the long pink insects were initially considered to be maggots, a McDonald’s spokeswoman told MyLondon that they were actually earthworms.

“We take sanitation and hygiene very seriously,” they added.

“Unfortunately, we were made aware of an issue with the drain supplying our Old Kent Road restaurant’s beverages station a few weeks ago.

“We shut down the drinks station right away, and our hygiene experts found the source of the problem, which they corrected before we did a deep clean.”

“The area was evaluated by outside experts, and no drinks were served to clients until the problem was completely remedied.”

It was further stated that it was a “single event, not an infestation,” according to the spokeswoman.

However, after it was published on November 25 by an account called Queenreenthe1st, along with footage of a woman appearing horrified, many people have remarked on the film. Here is a link to the video.

“I work at McDonald’s, just want to say I clean the beverage area anytime I’m on shift so not all McDonald’s are like this but if they are, they need to be shut down as it violates several health rules,” one TikTok user, Joshiue, remarked.

“I observed this the other day,” said another user, Habibi 1976. I used to order for my granddaughter from here, but that is no longer the case.” “Wouldn’t surprise me at all,” Prinse Nyalia said. In other news, McDonald’s employees in Henry County, Georgia, had an eventful shift lately when they were allegedly harassed and forced to hide in a refrigerator. This is a condensed version of the information.