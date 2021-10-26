In a viral video, a man kisses a wild lion and refers to the big cat as his “bestie.”

As a recent viral video demonstrated, even the strangest of pairings may become the best of friends.

Shandor Larenty posted a video to TikTok showing the wildlife expert cuddling up to a huge lion named George.

Larenty is seen stroking the giant cat’s mane before drawing him in for a hug around his furry neck in the video, which has already had over 468,700 views on the app.

The camera then switches to the two of them facing one other, where the lion tamer touches the beast under his chin before kissing the large cat on the snout.

“When your bestie simply wants cuddles #georgethelion #shandorlarenty #safari #mypride #mybestfriend,” Larenty captioned the touching video, which you can see here.

The 26-year-old is from Oxfordshire in the United Kingdom, but he met George at the game reserve where he currently works in Gauteng, South Africa, where he has 9.3 million followers on TikTok.

“I embrace lions and we have a link – I call them my fur family,” Larenty told Jacaranda FM, “but people must always remember that it will remain a wild animal.”

@shandorlarenty

When your bestie simply wants to be cuddled original sound – William Linley #georgethelion #shandorlarenty #safari #mypride #mybestfriend “Doing what I do is more than a job; it’s a way of life to which you must devote your entire existence.” “Animals don’t have a clock, so this isn’t a 9-to-5 job where I can say hey, I’m going home when the clock strikes five.” Since it was posted on October 22, the adorable video of Larenty embracing George has gotten a lot of attention online, with over 70,500 likes.

“Absolutely gorgeous and always makes me smile,” remarked Amanda, a TikTok user.

“What a kind king,” said another person, Sonja Putnam.

User 504381234814 made the following statement: “Look at those paws; they’re bigger than my entire body. George, you are stunning.” “For myself, seeing this is the genuine proof that love is a very powerful tool,” Steeph750 typed. Jackie exclaimed, “Wow!” “Oh my goodness!! Beautiful. He’s quite fortunate to have you!” “They always look so happy for the affection given,” Spreadthelove noticed. “It’s just tooo lovely,” Anoark Fernando confessed. Jenny. This is a condensed version of the information.