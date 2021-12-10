In a viral video, a man explains why he did not accept a job at the Cheesecake Factory.

Since it was released on Sunday, Austin Newtoff, or @austinnewtoff, has had over 489,000 views and 1,200 comments on TikTok.

The video’s on-screen text said, “WHY I wouldn’t work for Cheesecake Factory.”

Newtoff claimed in the video that he went through the complete hiring procedure before reviewing the contract and declining the position. He claimed that he was employed for $19 an hour and that he had already had an interview and had been given a timetable.

In the video, Newtoff stated that he has ten years of cooking expertise and four years of managerial experience, and that he was searching for a part-time job for the winter. He said there was an arbitration clause in the employment contract he saw in the employment packet he received following the interview.

“If there’s an issue with that corporation, they have a packet where you sign over your right to go to the state government and be heard by a court and have a trial of your peers,” Newtoff stated in the video.

Many individuals said in the video’s comments that corporations always protect themselves and that similar provisions are commonplace. Some, however, believed that the contract, as stated by Newtoff, demanded too much of its employees.

One user remarked, “I work in HR and 99 percent of organizations don’t have this.” “It’s a violation of an employee’s privacy. Don’t work at these establishments.” One person said, “I studied contracts in law school and you can’t contractually be held to some of these things.” “However, they use them as a scare technique.” Newtoff responded to the remark by saying that he could tell right away by the team’s behavior and the quantity of personal information they gathered about him that it “wasn’t the proper place to remain.” Others stated that arbitration is typical practice for major firms, whether or not they operate in the restaurant industry. Arbitration clauses effectively serve as a contract between the employer and the employee that any disagreements will be resolved through mediation rather than going to court.

