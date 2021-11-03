In a viral video, a man accidentally pulls a gun on guests during his own surprise party.

During a surprise party reveal, video of a man instinctively brandishing a gun on his equally astonished friends has leaked online.

StcStasi shared the video on Reddit with the title “Very Surprised Party!” It acquired a lot of traction immediately, with approximately 55,000 upvotes in less than 24 hours.

A Surprising Party! fromUnexpected Just seconds after entering the semi-darkened room through an adjacent door, the apparently shocked man can be seen grabbing his firearm.

Despite initially drawing his weapon, the man quickly puts it away as confetti showers down from the ceiling above him.

The man is shown laughing and happy as he enjoys a loving embrace with two of the party members by the end of the film, and his original accident is swiftly forgotten.

The film came from a surprise party organized for a soldier, according to a message put alongside the video by the original poster StcStasi, which they claim explains why he “reflexively pulled out his gun.”

While the participants on the film appeared to be enjoying themselves, the footage serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with having guns in the house.

According to The Educational Fund To Stop Gun Violence, about 500 individuals die in the United States each year from unintentional firearm accidents, which is more than one person every day. Although unintentional gunshot injuries account for fewer than 2% of all gun deaths, they account for 37% of all nonfatal firearm injuries.

While the visitors in this video were fortunate enough to avoid harm, others have not been so fortunate. Richard Dennis, 61, shot and killed his son-in-law Christopher Bergan, 37, in an attempt to surprise him during his birthday celebrations in 2019.

Many people were divided by this latest video, with others viewing it with amusement. “Something was wrong, according to his spidey senses. He was all set to begin blasting…” Reddit GoID made a joke. “In one fluid motion, draw, slide, and put away,” Amerlis added. “He processed at the speed of light.” Meanwhile, One Bad Rebel said, “This…is why I’m not a fan of surprise parties in people’s homes…” Others, on the other hand, were concerned. This is a condensed version of the information.