In a viral video, a husband laughs after taping ‘Cops’ over the wedding VHS.

A video has appeared on social media purporting to show the moment a 30-year-old husband realized he had filmed an episode of Cops over his wedding video.

Runningonions uploaded the video to TikTok, where it has already received 14.2 million views. “It’s my parent’s 30th wedding anniversary, and my mom wanted to watch the tape, but my dad taped COPS over it,” an on-screen caption says in the video. The clip that goes with it shows the start of what appears to be a wedding video being played on a television set.

On the TV screen, a couple can be seen heading down the aisle before the picture changes to the opening credits of the hit 1990s reality show Cops, which is backed by the show’s memorable opening theme “Bad Boys” by Inner Circle.

At this moment, the individual filming the TikTok video moves the camera over to a man, who appears to be the aforementioned “dad,” who is seen giggling hysterically while hiding his head with his hands.

The video can be seen in its entirety here.

While the veracity of the events depicted in the video is unclear, the apparent gaffe piqued the interest of many on social media.

Accidents like these could and did happen in the days before online streaming and digital recording, when VHS cassettes were the sole option of recording and catching up on otherwise missed TV programmes.

One user who went by the handle Fright Night commented on the video, recalling his own family’s epic VHS blunder: “My mom filmed over my 5th birthday celebration with the O.J. Simpson trial.”

Another poster, Casey, said that their father overdubbed an episode of “When Animals Attack” over his birth video, while liv claimed that her father overdubbed episodes of “Survivor” over their holiday recordings.

@romijessmaya

Runningonions – original sound

“Imagine how nervous he became when your mom stated she wanted to view their wedding video knowing that he taped Cops over it,” Amber said elsewhere.

Whit, on the other hand, called the blunder “the most dad thing I’ve ever observed,” and Diana Interiano agreed, calling it “such a dad thing to do.”

Rachel Kindred, a woman who wrote as herself, said: This is a condensed version of the information.