In a viral video, a Holocaust survivor accuses Joe Rogan of “promoting hatred.”

Joe Rogan has been chastised by a Holocaust survivor for uploading a video that purports to draw parallels between the crimes committed during WWII and the concept of requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The film, which was shared on Rogan’s Instagram, includes footage from the Holocaust as well as a voiceover from Rogan criticizing the idea of requiring vaccination proof.

“FREEDOM,” reads a caption next to the video. It is the most significant asset we possess. It’s what distinguishes this location. It’s rare, and it’s delicate. It must be safeguarded at all costs.”

Author Gidon Lev slammed the video, saying he was “definitely not supporting freedom” and instead accusing Rogan of “promoting hate” in a two-part TikTok video.

Lev attacks Rogan’s usage of Holocaust imagery in the clip in videos posted on the account @thetrueadventures, which he shares with his partner and colleague writer Julie Gray.

He writes, “I am an 86-year-old Holocaust survivor who viewed your movie about American freedom and the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“It featured images of the Holocaust and Adolf Hitler, the monster who slaughtered my father, 26 members of my family, and 6 million Jews and others in gas chambers, ditches, firing squads, and even gas trucks,” says the author.

As the video progresses, he asks, “Do you want to talk about freedom?” “You are fostering hate, antisemitism, and probably even greater violence and continual hatred, rather than freedom.”

“You should apologize to us all, and erase the video immediately,” Lev says. It’s disgusting, thoughtless, and reckless, and your lack of empathy astounds me. Do you want to talk about liberty? Please come and speak with me.”

On TikTok, the two videos have received over 680,000 views.

