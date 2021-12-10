In a viral video, a father defends his son’s aerial performance career against his wife’s criticism.

Following a fight with his wife over her dismissal of their son’s career as a professional aerial artist, a father resorted to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” thread.

His son acts in a popular horror-themed circus, according to Reddit user u/8423618597, who garnered over 11,000 votes for his post. While he claims that watching him perform is “wonderful,” his wife dismisses him.

“My wife, on the other hand, will merely say he works in the circus,” the Redditor added.

He claims she never mentions what he does in his performances or that he is a cast member of a big show. When they go out as a family, she takes the time to make fun of him.

“Whenever we’re out and she sees a clown, she points to it and says, ‘Look, that’s [son’s name],” said the mother. u/8423618597 made a comment. “And it’s evident that she despises him for what he does; she assumes he earns pennies on the dollar and is ‘poor.'” While his son may not be wealthy, he is capable of supporting himself, according to the Redditor.

In an article for Empowering Parents, I discussed how a parent should react if they disagree with their child’s life choices.

The article reads, “The reality is, this is now your child’s adventure.” “Whether you agree with their employment, lifestyle, or choice of life partner, they now have the freedom to make their own decisions.” It was suggested that a parent who was frustrated should analyze their own sentiments and the reasons for their frustration objectively.

When they were out with some of her friends, one of them asked if their kid might entertain her children at a birthday celebration, the pair got into an argument. “He must be struggling,” she responded, adding that she would pay him well. u/8423618597’s wife stated she’ll check to see if he’s available to work at the party while giggling.

The Redditor expressed his displeasure by stating that his kid will most likely be unable to perform because the party falls on the same day as his son’s big aerial performance.

“Almost everyone present was astonished because all of this information was new to them,” u/8423618597 said. “My wife looked upset and fled.” “She took a seat. This is a condensed version of the information.