In a viral video, a dog stops fighting by walking away on his owner’s feet.

A video of a dog being stopped from fighting by walking on his owner’s foot has been viewed over 2.6 million times on YouTube.

In the video, a Goldendoodle named Noah jumps on a dog named Moose, which was published on TikTok by an account called Miloandnoah.

Noah, a Golden Retriever/Poodle mix, is then snatched up by his owner and held by his front legs as his back feet are placed on the man’s enormous white shoes.

The owner then steps ahead, making it appear as if the puppy is walking on his back legs while waving his paws, which is wonderful.

“Moose is still under the blanket,” Miloandnoah captioned the adorable video, which you can see below.

Since it was posted on September 5, the video has received a lot of attention online, with 576,000 people liking it.

Over 2,700 comments have been placed beneath the video, with many individuals expressing their joy at the amusing clip.

@miloandnoah

Ms. Saxon, Moose is still under the blanket. Augie Bello is a character in the film Augie Bello.

“I can’t believe your forcing me adopt a Goldendoodle fine I’ll do it,” one TikTok user, known only as I commented.

“You should be able to claim him on your taxes after this video,” said another person, Santiago.

“Thanks,” IV typed, “now I want a cheerful golden doodle as well.”

“I remember my dad and I used to do this all the time,” Oh.ow said.

“This is the most effective method to de-escalate a situation,” AnaLaura exclaimed.

“His small smile is why we should all wake up cheerful tomorrow,” Jack Sturton said.

“I just got broken up to this,” Kat revealed. “It made me happy.”

“Lol the way he performed a small stomp into your feet like ‘yes now is my time to shine,’” Satan’s main h** said. ‘Lez god, dad,’ says the narrator.

