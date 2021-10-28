In a viral video, a dog is praised for his impeccable manners.

A video showcasing a dog’s perfect behavior has garnered a lot of attention online.

“Manners maketh man,” they say, but the adventures of Sammy the Golden Retriever imply the old adage should be updated to include dogs as well.

Sammy’s owner gives dog lovers a taste of the flawless behavior they have come to expect from their canine companion in a delightful clip posted to TikTok under the handle tell your dog I said hii.

The film is centered on a sequence of clips of Sammy drinking from his dog bowl after a long day. When Sammy finishes drinking his water, he can be seen pausing for a moment to lick his chops clean in each case.

While the situation isn’t immediately evident, an accompanying audio explains: “Every time he drinks water, he waits for his mouth to finish leaking before walking away.”

Sammy “has greater manners than most children,” according to a caption placed accompanied the video.

Sammy’s escapades have impressed TikTok’s community of dog lovers, despite the lack of more evidence to back up such a claim.

The video has over 120,000 views and a slew of positive comments complimenting the dog’s behavior.

"I don't think my dog really finishes swallowing before spraying water all over the place," Shelby Lanahan said. "My dog doesn't even finish swallowing before he goes away and dribbles all the water everywhere," BeeThomson concurred. Lilian B was speechless. "This is the most underappreciated but highly prized talent," she wrote.

Monbon0207 congratulated Sammy’s owners for achieving the dog equivalent of “putting the seat down,” while Brutus Tooty stated they wanted to show the video to their dog as a “instruction.”

“Wait,” according to Sammy’s owner, was the first command he learned. They used to repeat it after he drank water, but as a result, he now “does it on his own.”

The tell your dog I said hii TikTok account shows multiple videos of Sammy waiting quietly while his owner balances dog treats on his nose and feet, indicating that he is clearly a well-trained and disciplined dog.

The assumption is that Sammy is a well-trained dog.