In a viral video, a dentist explains why you should never brush your teeth after breakfast.

Anna Peterson, a dentist from the United Kingdom, recently shared some advise on TikTok: wash your teeth before eating breakfast. The video instantly went viral, but viewers were split on whether or not the warning was appropriate.

“Did you know that after breakfast you shouldn’t brush your teeth? “Always before,” Peterson adds in the video, which you can watch here.

“There are two reasons for this,” she explains. Your mouth becomes acidic when you eat breakfast. So when you clean your teeth after breakfast, you’re actually pushing the acid into the tooth, which takes away the enamel.”

“And cleaning before breakfast protects your teeth from whatever you’re about to eat,” she adds.

While the suggestion may appear strange, Peterson’s ideas are scientifically sound. Plaque-causing bacteria in your mouth multiply as you sleep, according to a Healthline article evaluated by Jennifer Archibald, DDS.

“This is why you could have a ‘mossy’ taste in your mouth and ‘morning breath,’” they noted. “By brushing your teeth using fluoride toothpaste, you may get rid of plaque and bacteria. It also protects your enamel from acid in your food by coating it with a protective barrier.”

Meanwhile, the Mayo Clinic advises against brushing your teeth shortly after eating or drinking acidic foods. “These acids weaken dental enamel, and brushing too fast can destroy enamel,” according to the study.

The fact that many breakfast foods are acidic adds to the case for brushing before breakfast. Citrus, berries, pineapples, and grapes are just a few of the fruits that have a low pH. Coffee, grains (particularly oats, a morning staple), and cheese are all included. If you have breakfast, there’s a good likelihood that part of it will be acidic.

Commenters, on the other hand, had a varied reaction to the video, which had fast accumulated over 844,000 views and hundreds of comments at the time of writing.

“I’ve always told people this,” one viewer wrote, “but it appeared like I was still the only one.”

“I do it all the time and tell my pupils about it in PE when we’re learning about… health and nutrition,” said another.

Some viewers, though, disagreed with Peterson's admonition. One viewer commented, "Not all dentists agree on this." "Some dentists think it's all OK as long as you.