In a viral video, a customer throws a drink at a drive-through worker about a shortchange.

A video has gone viral showing a consumer tossing a drink at a Whataburger drive-thru staff.

Von Lopez (@vonmarie22) shared the footage on TikTok earlier this week, writing, “Customer paid and was short then got furious she was told she was short!” The post has received more than 5.4 million views and 700,000 likes so far.

The staff can be seen checking the order screen at the start of the eight-second clip, which is a recording of the restaurant’s security footage, before walking the customer’s food over to the window. Unfortunately, once the window is opened, things take a dramatic turn for the worst.

Instead of grabbing their food, the customer tosses their drink into the restaurant, striking a second employee in the back. After that, the first employee places the customer’s food in their car and closes the drive-thru window.

In a follow-up article, Lopez said that the heated viral moment occurred because the customer underpaid the staff.

When notified they still owed money, the customer “tossed” a penny into the eatery, according to the report. The staff returned the penny to the customer, closed the window, and went back to work. The drink toss was the next event.

Of course, this isn’t the first time in recent months that a heated fast-food argument has gone viral.

In a viral TikTok video earlier this month, an enraged consumer vaulted over a Chick-fil-A counter. It’s unclear what enraged the man, but he can be heard screaming, “Give me my f**king food!” at one point. A security officer is seen escorting guests out of the restaurant at the end of the video.

In November, a client was caught on camera pouring hot soup in the face of a Mexican restaurant staff. The customer was furious, according to The Washington Newsday, since the soup melted her plastic top.

The perpetrator was permanently barred from the eatery, and the victim received no injuries.

Lopez’s video’s commenters applauded the staff for how they handled the matter.

Lovegoodsxv wrote, “Normalize matching the customer’s energy.”

“I admire the lack of hesitancy in returning the food. She’d been waiting for that day to come when she’d finally be able to do it. “I’m still looking forward to that day,” zippi stated.

"Girlie was the one who did it."