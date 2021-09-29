In a viral video, a customer shares an angry call from Wendy’s manager after leaving a bad review.

In response to a survey she had done regarding a recent visit to Wendy’s, one TikTok member received an unexpected phone call earlier this month.

After submitting a survey challenging Wendy’s employees’ working conditions, the user, who goes by the handle @bonniedoes, received a call from an unnamed Wendy’s employee.

“The man was furious that I submitted a review simply stating that perhaps if they paid their employees a livable wage, they would have more employees and that staff at my local location would not always be chronically understaffed and overworked,” she said in the video, which has received over 200,000 views.

She said she received the call at 10 p.m. from someone she later identified as Jeremy, a Wendy’s district manager. Her phone number was taken from the survey she had filled out.

He allegedly urged her to define a livable salary, and when she did, he said that it was “totally ludicrous.”

She continued, “He also told me that people were lazy and didn’t want to work, and that was why they couldn’t find staff.”

When asked to identify himself, the guy on the other end of the telephone stated that he was a customer service representative, which did not match Bonnie’s description.

She called Wendy’s corporate number after the conversation to clarify what had happened and to report him for his unprofessional behavior. When she gave the customer support representative the phone number from which she received the call, they were able to identify the caller as a district manager.

She finally received a response from the regional president of the firm that owns the Wendy’s restaurant she visited after days of trying to contact them. She was still unable to get answers to her inquiries about the working conditions of Wendy’s staff during that call.

“My main issue is that I still have no idea if the employees at that location are paid a living wage or if they work in a pleasant and safe atmosphere. Because if that guy is prepared to phone me at 10 p.m. and scream at me, how does he treat his employees?,” she wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.