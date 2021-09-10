In a viral video, a cat appears to say “Yabba Dabba Doo.”

A seemingly regular grey cat has become an internet celebrity because to its one-of-a-kind meow, which has inspired its own dance remix.

Afra Al-Dhaheri had no idea what would happen next when she decided to upload a video of her kitty friend making his characteristic remarks.

Al Dhaheri, an Emirati animal enthusiast, is also the owner and founder of the Cloud 9 Pet Hotel, a facility in the United Arab Emirates that provides boarding, grooming treatments, and medical care to pet owners.

Al-Dhaheri shares videos and photos of the hotel’s inmates on social media on a regular basis, much to the delight of animal lovers all around the world.

While these recordings are popular with hotel guests, one video of a cat has proven to be the facility’s most popular to dateâ€”and for good reason. The rule of thumb when it comes to cats on the internet is that the more bizarre the behavior, the better.

Nothing beats a wacky cat for animal lovers, whether it’s one who has devised a cute manner of descending a flight of stairs or one who vomits at the mere sound of a comb being handled.

This feline, on the other hand, may be the best of them all, thanks to a meow that sounds suspiciously like Fred Flintstone’s iconic catchphrase: “Yabadabadooooo!”

The Flintstones was a three-decade-long animated series that first aired in 1960 and followed the antics of a prehistoric family.

It is largely regarded as the second most popular television animation of all time, trailing only The Simpsons, and is best known for patriarch Fred’s iconic motto, which was usually yelled at full blast.

Al-Dhaheri noticed the similarities and captioned the video with a quote from the famed cartoon’s tagline. The video can be seen here.

Whether or not the video bears any resemblance to the Flintstones, it has amassed over 33.5 million views since it was posted just over a month ago on TikTok by the cloud9pethotel account.

