In a viral video, a cat and a bearded dragon film ‘Having Sleepover.’

A video of a cat resting next to a bearded dragon in a heated tank has gone viral on the internet, with over 1.6 million views.

A ginger kitten can be seen lying next to the lizard inside its tank in the video, which was submitted to the app by an account called Alexistesaas.

The fact that the two creatures appear to be ignoring each other as they soak in the heat from the lamp shining into the tank adds to the amusement of the video, which you can watch here.

Since it was posted on November 28, the video has received approximately 400,000 likes and 9,000 shares on TikTok.

On December 2, the video was also uploaded on the popular Instagram meme account Pubity, where it received another 150,000 likes.

Many individuals have also expressed their thoughts on the strange bond in the comments area.

“That cat obviously enjoys the warming bulb,” one social media user, Soph, wrote.

“They’re having a sleepover,” said another person, Ooga Booga.

“Romeo and Juliet seem different here,” Jillian joked.

@alexistexaas♬ a woman who is my type – solartunne solartunne solartunne solartunn “Just a cat and a lizard vibing,” Slimjim observed. “There isn’t a single cellphone in sight.” “You’ve got to be kitten me right meow,” Monicud said. “The lizard is like “no quick moves” and the cat is like “just one move and I attack,” said Slxy junior. Others, such as Doglover7111, were concerned about the bearded dragon’s safety, writing: “No judgement, just place the heat bulb higher in the tank, the way it is currently could burn your Dragon.” “However, I agree with those lighting,” Sarah Jordan said. Beardie is about to be scorched.” Although the real temperature is dependent on the wattage of the lamp. “Place a wire mesh screen cover between your bearded dragon’s terrarium and the heat bulbs,” BeardedDragonCare101.com recommends. It’s also vital to “use correct heat lamp wattage for the size of terrarium,” according to the website. @alexistexaas Today, Cena was having none of it #fyp original sound – SexiLexi If you are unsure, it recommends that. This is a condensed version of the information.