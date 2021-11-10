In a viral video, a business owner refuses to make an anti-vax sign for a customer.

After a customer allegedly requested a handcrafted “anti-vax” sign, a small business owner became viral on TikTok.

The video, which was uploaded to TikTok by @thesleepyowlhome, featured an email discussion between her and a customer who asked for a “round door sign” that read, “welcome unvaccinated and unafraid.” Since it was posted on October 27, it has received over 290,000 views and 1,700 comments.

Samantha, who wrote the email, stated that the sign was for her front door and that she required it by Thanksgiving.

In response, the company owner stated that she could not make a sign “supporting anti-vaccination” “in good conscience.”

The customer answered, “Um, I didn’t ask for your opinion.” “All I ask is that you execute your work as though you were paid to do it.” Or are you just lying to your consumers because you can’t perform customs like you said? Seriously, I just want the sign, and I’ll pay you because I’m a lion, not a sheep!! After receiving the threatening email, the business owner decided to proceed with the sign, but in her own unique style. She took out her tablet and started scribbling curly lettering on a custom circular sign.

However, the company owner corrected the spelling of “unvaccinated” by adding “*and uneducated” to the bottom of the sign, as well as a “c” to the bottom of the sign. She then emailed the customer the design “welcome we are unvaccinated, unafraid, and ignorant.”

According to NPR, around 19 percent of adults in the United States do not intend to obtain the COVID vaccine, despite the fact that immunizations have become necessary for some people.

This is a little decline from July’s figure of 24 percent, but analysts believe it is due to FDA clearance.

Many institutions and employers are also requiring vaccinations in order for students to return. Many protests against vaccine requirements have resulted as a result of this.

First responders protested the mandates in Los Angeles on Monday. Many people indicated they didn’t think somebody should be fired for refusing to get vaccinated.

Many others stated both women were immature and that the shop owner should have just declined the request in the comments.

Another commenter likened the scenario to company owners refusing to serve customers. This is a condensed version of the information.