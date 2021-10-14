In a viral video, a boy is kidnapped by an alien, which makes for an excellent Halloween costume.

Halloween is almost approaching, which means you should begin planning your costume as soon as possible.

Whatever costume you choose, it’s unlikely to be as amazing as a young boy’s TikTok costume, which made it appear as if he was being abducted by an extraterrestrial.

The video was uploaded to the app by the Enkyboys account, which is run by Randy and Brice Gonzalez, a father-son combination from Texas.

It starts with a tiny child attempting to open a car door when an extraterrestrial drags him backwards and carries him away while his legs flail.

Brice can be heard screaming in the video, which has been seen 22.4 million times “Please, Dad, assist me! Please, Dad, assist me! “He’s being dragged backwards onto the grass.

Randy, his father, then comes around the corner screaming, “Get off my son!”

The child then yells and falls over, only to get back up and fall again.

Brice’s dangling legs are false and fastened to the front of the outfit, for those who are perplexed by how the dramatic event unfolded.

His own legs are the alien’s, and he’s wearing the extraterrestrial creature’s cushioned body on his back—very creative!

More than 29,100 people have weighed in on the imaginative costume and the child’s acting ability in the comments area.

Cheech & Chong, a TikTok user, wrote: This young man has TALENT!”

Nikki Lear McClain, another person, added: "What a kid! So creative!" The attorney for TikTok gushed: "Give this kid an Academy Award! I was on the verge of dialing 911!" ThunderCloud typed the following: "Why hasn't this youngster pursued a profession in acting yet? Dad would be a fantastic actress as well." "This is the DRAMA we are committed to," the official Amazon Prime Video account admitted. According to Tori Bee, "The minute you realize he's not being carried by anyone and.