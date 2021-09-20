In a viral video, a boy fails to impress a girl after his cycling trick goes horribly wrong.

We’ve all done stupid things in the hopes of impressing someone we adore, but one young boy’s attempt was caught on camera accidently.

In a video submitted to TikTok by user Filiwarrior, a child on a bright green mountain bike is seen cycling through a suburban street.

The video, which was filmed from a window above, has had 4.6 million views so far and shows the youngster running alongside a pink-dressed girl who is watching from her bicycle.

The title on the humorous video reads, “One way to impress the neighbor girl!”

Why? because he tries a maneuver and loses control, falling off the bike, only to find himself following the vehicle as it goes away without him.

The video is set to the song “Nuthin But A G’Thang” by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

Since September 8, the video, which can be viewed here, has received over 1,275 likes and 270,600 likes.

“I tried this in 1990, but I’m still trying to catch my bike,” said Wildone, a TikTok user.

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre – Nuthin But A G’Thang – @filiwarrior

Gil Rodriguez, another participant, claimed, “I used to stand on the back begs and stand straight up.”

Kayden Lee stated, “I do that all the time with my scooter.”

Ziegler Monster typed, “Dang this boy out here prowling the streets… literally.”

“Did he just ride a bike in the dark?” Vinny was perplexed.

“He’ll be performing burnouts on the same street in ten years,” David Wooderson said.

“It worked on my 7-year-old daughter!” said the mother. Cameron Hill has revealed himself. ‘WOAH,’ she simply exclaimed.

IamMrChumm said, “That stride however!!!” For him, join a track team! That kid might have become a chopper!!” Following that came a slew of laughing-face emojis.

“The difference between me and him is that he made it appear so easy; I would have most likely slipped and fallen chasing after the bike,” Haas3412 explained.

