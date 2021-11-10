In a viral video, a baggage handler demonstrates how planes are loaded.

Deeej (@djsugue) posted the video to the social networking app on November 2 with the caption “stacking bags 101.” More than 14 million people have viewed the post, and over 1.5 million people have commented on it.

The video’s text overlay said, “How [sic]100 bags look inside the belly of the plane.”

@djsugueStacking bags 101 #fyp #foryou #airport #yvr #rampagent #737max #737 #baggage #travel #traveling #vancouver #fun #atwork #fyp #boeing

The footage begins with a baggage handler, most likely Deeej, accessing the plane’s underbelly via a conveyor belt. The luggage handler stretches just before the luggage begins to slide onboard the plane.

The handler begins stacking the luggage once the first suitcase has made its way into the underbelly. He appears to stuff the undercarriage as tightly as possible, filling any gaps with smaller bags, backpacks, or trash bags.

The technique was described as a “real life Tetris” by one commenter.

The handler gets his phone and exits the plane once everything has been loaded and practically every inch of space has been occupied.

Deeej has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

The method used in the video looks to be a “loose loading” technique. A Delta representative explained to HuffPost in 2015 that “loose loading” is the practice of putting bags individually rather than in groups within larger “cans.” “When you check a bag in this situation, it usually goes into a holding room. The suitcases are sent planeside about 45 minutes before a flight and then loaded “According to HuffPost.

The clip stunned several of the video’s commenters.

“Not me believing that baggage will merely get you to your destination,” Kelsie explained. “I’m not sure why I never thought of it before. Lmao.” “D*** u mean there’s someone who does this and doesn’t go inside the plane right away?” AZ wondered.

“I’m not sure what happened, but it wasn’t this,” Courtneyjade added.

Passengers who check their baggage last may claim their bags first, according to one commenter.

“Note to self: the later you arrive, the sooner you will receive your bag,” says the author. This is a condensed version of the information.