In a viral video, a baby-wearing ‘Dad’ prepares Subway sandwiches — but there’s a catch.

Not everything is as it appears. A TikTok video of a baby-wearing parent cooking Subway sandwiches is an example of this. That video went viral out of nowhere, and now the original poster has cleared up any confusion.

Leslie Munoz (aka @lesliemunnoz) shared the 15-second video, which showed a day in the life of a Subway sandwich maker who is also a mother. At the time of this article, the TikTok video, which is set to Reba McEntire’s “I’m a Survivor,” had nearly 3 million views and over 500,000 likes.

Employees and former employees told Indeed that while Subway does not offer paid maternity leave, individuals can return to work after taking unpaid time off. Nonetheless, many people praised the video for eradicating workplace stereotypes.

“I have no problem with this,” @forthrightfun wrote, “but the health and safety dept where he obtains his food handler card, as well as those who monitor the business, do.”

@kaybilbrey wrote, “Kid needs a hat too lol so cute.”

“That kid is going to be a manager by the time he’s five,” @bronxmamas predicted.

@the.simp.life.chose.me added, “If he gets fired for this, I’m fighting everyone at subway.”

“Single mom thingz,” the post read, prompted debate on parental duties and the job. The man in the video, however, is not the baby’s father. In fact, the male has no resemblance to the woman. The man’s identify was disclosed deep within the comment thread.

Munoz wrote, “I’m actually the single mom.” “The guy in the Subway video is an old coworker/friend of mine who adores my son.” Munoz told the Daily Dot that she used to work at that Subway restaurant and developed “a lot of good friends” there who are currently looking after her child. The video was taken when a friend/coworker held the baby so Munoz could eat during a recent visit.

Munoz stated, “The old coworker was so excited that he strapped him on.” “He then proceeded to create my sandwich, but he was handed back to me as soon as a client came in.” “I just thought it would be funny if I got him to make my sandwich on TikTok,” she continued. “Hundreds of people made a lot of assumptions, which was interesting to see how a video could ignite so many discussions.” I’m the one who’s doing it. This is a condensed version of the information.