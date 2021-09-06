In a viral Twitter thread, an ICU nurse blasts the anti-mask movement’s “ignorance.”

In a passionate Twitter thread, an intensive care unit nurse took aim at the anti-mask movement and vaccine opponents, shedding light on life on the frontlines of America’s fight against COVID-19.

Kathryn Ivey, an ICU registered nurse, took to social media to share a glimpse of the predicament she and numerous other medical professionals have been dealing with.

She describes sitting beside a COVID patient as he died in the tweets, which have been shared or cited over 10,000 times and loved over 53,000 times.

“He wasn’t alone himself. Ivey writes, “The respiratory therapist and I stayed with him till the end, squeezing his hands and telling him it was OK to go.”

“We told him he did a good job fighting and had been so brave for so long that he could relax. We wiped his brow and stood there watching as he walked away.”

This horrifying scene is common to Ivey, who later in the thread lists a number of other people who have died as a result of the lethal infection.

One victim had a “two-year-old boy,” while another was “recently married,” and a third was “finally out of an abusive, decades-long relationship,” according to her.

Even more upsetting, she says she’s seen patients who were pregnant at the time they died from the coronavirus.

She says, “They all leave behind people who will never be okay again,” later adding, “they deserve more.”

Ivey’s story is both strong and distressing, and she is emphatic in her evaluation of the situation, adding, “This should not have happened.”

These fatalities were not necessary.”

“I keep saying this as if I’ll find meaning in it,” she continues, “but the truth is as plain as it is difficult to swallow: they died because we failed them.”

“We put our petty luxuries on a pedestal, clung to ignorance – and sacrificed our neighbors.”

The entire thread may be seen here:

“This isn’t the information I was hoping to offer you. About fifteen minutes ago, your husband passed away. “Please accept my heartfelt apologies.”

The remainder is more difficult to explain. He wasn’t on his own. I and the respiratory therapist stayed with him until the last end, squeezing his hands and telling him it was safe to leave.

