In a viral trend, people are sticking googly eyes on everything from trees to ‘Mom’s Ashes.’

The simplest ideas are frequently the most effective when it comes to making people laugh.

That’s why a current trend of placing googly eye stickers on products has been circulating on Twitter, and it’s been met with laughter.

The small adhesive circles are white and have a wiggleable black circle ‘pupil’ inside.

On October 9, a Twitter account called Thegallowboob posted a photo of a Starbucks menu board with one or two stickers covering each item.

The variety of breakfast buns, burgers, and lattes appeared to be alien-like creatures staring back at those trying to decide which one to eat.

“Someone placed googly eyes on the entire drive thru Starbucks menu,” the Twitter user captioned the photograph, which can be seen here.

The shot has been liked over 54,000 times in one day, making it a viral hit. Thousands of people have commented and retweeted it.

The entire drive-through Starbucks menu photo has googly eyes on it.

— Rob N Roll TM (@thegallowboob) on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RsKdD4JR4C 9th of October, 2021 Many individuals chose to post photos of other objects that they had brought to life by using googly eyes.

Nicole Dickinson, for example, uploaded a photo of various bathroom goods with the caption, “I did this to the bathroom cabinet!”

Every bottle or pot of cream has a pair of eyes on it, glaring back at her as she reaches for one to improve her appearance.

Sticking the eyes on cut-in-half peppers was a popular choice for the eyes, as Twitter user Roz Burrows revealed.

The dangling vegetable seeds in her photo resemble jagged teeth.

“This is something you should think about every time you cut open a pepper. It’s worth at least 8 seconds of pure fun “she sent out a tweet

Within the Twitter thread, there are other photographs of individuals sticking the stickers on lampposts, vacuum cleaners, elevators, cat fur, and trees, among other things.

But it isn’t just inanimate items that have been afflicted by the amusing stickers.

SZinPA posted a snapshot of her framed family photos in her hallway, and all of the people in the photos had huge, ogling eyes.

Lesley, it’s only one person. This is a condensed version of the information.