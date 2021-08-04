In a viral TikTok video, Jake Paul claims he’hooked up’ with Lil Nas X.

Jake Paul has sparked controversy with his latest TikTok video, in which he claims to have “hooked up” with rapper Lil Nas X.

The YouTuber and boxer reflected on a number of low periods in his career in the video, which was posted on Tuesday, including being sacked from the Disney Channel sitcom Bizaardvark in 2017 and being raided by the FBI in 2020.

The footage was set to the Vicetone and Tony Igy track “Astronomia” and showed Paul, 24, acting as if he was under gunshot as each of his controversies flashed up on the screen, keeping things visually and aurally exciting.

To his list, he added “fake married a sloth.” Paul and YouTuber Tana Mongeau appeared to start dating in June 2019, before marrying just weeks later. The couple was never legally married and received a “divorce” in January 2020.

After adding to the list that he “started dating a boobie model” (as his girlfriend Julia Rose did in the video), things took an unexpected turn when Paul said in the last seconds that he “hooked up with Lil Nas X.”

Following Paul’s remark regarding the “Old Town Road” hitmaker, real name Montero Lamar Hill, the little clip came to a sudden close with no further explanation.

“A lot of Ls but the last one is a tremendous W,” Paul captioned the video, which received more than 3 million views in less than 12 hours.

Representatives for Lil Nas X and Jake Paul have been approached for comment by this publication.

@jakepaul

There are a lot of Ls, but the last one is a massive W.

original son – Gygy

Lil Nas X came out as gay in 2019, claiming that it made his dating life easier—though he has kept his personal life out of the spotlight.

“Before stardom, I dated maybe like two, three people,” the musician stated on the Spout Podcast in April. Except for us two, none of the other relationships were ever known, you know?”

Meanwhile, Paul recently begged his supporters to quit harassing his fiancée Rose, as part of a promotion for his newly formed charity organisation Boxing Bullies, which aims to assist children overcome bullying via sports. This is a condensed version of the information.