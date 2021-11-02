In a viral TikTok video, a’secret’ room aboard an airplane is shown.

Michelle (@laxtoluxury), a content creator and blogger, submitted the video to TikTok last week with the caption: “Do you know about this secret chamber where your pilots and flight attendants sleep?” The post has received over 650,000 views and 24,000 likes so far.

Michelle begins the film by ascending a flight of steps near the plane’s cockpit.

In the video’s voiceover, she says, “Did you know that some planes have complete secret compartments where your pilots and flight attendants may actually sleep on long distance flights?”

“It’s called the crew rest, and it’s located behind the cockpit, up these concealed stairs that lead to a small chamber… with two beds and curtains you can pull around them for further privacy,” she explains.

To put things in perspective, the Dreamliner is a Boeing model plane.

The airliner “achieved a 20% reduction in fuel usage compared to earlier airplanes in its class,” according to the Museum of Flight. It also has a lower maximum cabin altitude for better passenger comfort and wider windows to enjoy the panorama outside.” “The 787-8, the first version, has a capacity of 210 to 250 people. The 787-9 has a capacity of 250 to 290 people. The 787-10, the longest variant, can carry 300 to 330 passengers, according to the museum, however these numbers can fluctuate.

One reader expressed concern about pilots being able to nap during some flights, which they do.

“I certainly hope pilots don’t fall asleep on the job,” light1989.

Michelle, on the other hand, told him that he had nothing to be concerned about.

“On long flights, they have to,” she stated in a comment. “They move around. I’ve been on multiple 17-hour flights, and you definitely don’t want your pilot working for that long.” When responding to reader queries for USA Today, former airline captain John Cox said that during long flights, two pilots are always on duty to allow pilots to rest. He claims that in some circumstances, two entire flight crews are on board.

“One crew flies the takeoff and first part of the trip, and the second crew flies the rest of the flight and landing,” he explained.

“It depends on how long it is. This is a condensed version of the information.