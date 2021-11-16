In a viral TikTok video, an Amazon driver claims that his van was stolen while delivering packages.

The van of an Amazon driver in Texas was taken on a route, and she has since been suspended.

A woman with the username @mjo.98 explains in a TikTok video that has been viewed over one million times that her vehicle was kidnapped while she was delivering packages.

She stated in text overlay on the video: “My keys, cards, and packages have all vanished! I believe I will be fired.” The driver is seen standing on the curb, where she claims to have parked the van. She also says that a dispatcher was tracking the vehicle’s location.

“I’m really m******f***ing dumbfounded that someone got into my m******f***ing vehicle and drove the f**k away,” she says.

@mjo.98 noted in the caption of a follow-up video that she had 73 stops and 125 parcels left in her shift that day. She provides a still image of the individual she claims was responsible for stealing the van at the start of the movie.

She commented in text over the photograph, “They said he’s getting charged with grand theft, DUI, and parcel theft for each shipment [I] had.”

@mjo.98 claims the dispatcher told her she wouldn’t be fired if she just locked her van while making deliveries.

The driver completed her route when the vehicle was returned.

She claims she was written up in order to “make an example” of her.

@mjo.98 revealed in a video posted the day after the incident that she had been suspended for three days and that Amazon was investigating whether she would lose her job.

Amazon did not reply to a request for comment from The Washington Newsday.

“I’m going to quit and look for a new work because there’s no point in waiting a week and still getting fired,” @mjo.98 adds.

She claims that during her work training, she was warned that turning the van on and off during a route takes too long.

“I’m getting two separate stories,” says the narrator.

