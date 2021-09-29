In a viral TikTok video, a woman claims her bride demoted her from Maid of Honor because of her weight.

A TikTok user shared a video of text exchanges she said were from her cousin, in which she claimed she was being demoted from maid of honor responsibilities due to her weight.

One of the inscriptions said, “You don’t have any power over yourself to go on a diet.”

The woman eats a fast-food sandwich while browsing through text messages reportedly sent by her cousin, according to a video tweeted by @liainlouisiana. The on-screen text said, “Chick-fil-A following this text exchange with my cousin.” Since it was posted four days ago, the video has received over 108,000 views.

“You know the bridesmaid group is not a therapy group,” the texts behind the woman stated. “Are you embarrassed?” the woman in the video asked. “Of what, of advising you to go on a diet…no,” the bride said. It’s my big day.”

“Alejandra, you downgraded me from maid of honor because I’m fat,” the woman answered to her cousin.

That’s when her cousin responded, saying the woman had no control over her eating habits and that she “loved individuals who were disciplined.” She went on to say that the woman was still a bridesmaid before calling it a night and saying she was going to bed.

After she told her cousin she wanted to wear glittery shoes, @liainlouisiana showed up more texts she said were from her cousin, saying “no whore shoes.”

In another video, the Tiktoker said she was not invited to the wedding when her cousin discovered she had made public their private texts.

In the video, the Tiktoker says, “Coming to you with more wedding drama because what is a wedding without bridesmaid drama?” “I’m not attending the wedding.”

She stated that she was no longer invited to the wedding and that she was returning her bridesmaid’s gown. She remarked on the video, “I’ve been crying all day.” “You guys told me that I should respect myself and not allow others to treat me badly. I’m making an effort here. I’m giving it my all.”

Many users came to the Tiktoker’s defense, claiming that fat-shaming is never justified and that she should not even contemplate attending the wedding. Many others also stated that she needs to learn to advocate for herself.

