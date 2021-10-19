In a viral TikTok video, a man reveals how fast food ice may make you sick.

After sharing a video of a moldy commercial ice machine at an unnamed fast food restaurant on TikTok, a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technician has gone viral.

“A lot of times, people go to a restaurant and feel sick, and they think it’s food poisoning or their food,” the man said in the video. “Let me tell you something: there’s a chance their ice made you sick.” The user @jantheman____ shows the inside of a moldy ice machine in the viral video, which has been viewed over 2.8 million times since it was released three days ago. The brown sludge floated in the water and grew noticeably on the machine’s sides.

The man added as he opened the ice machine drawer to reveal horribly moldy water, “That water that I just showed you is what’s making that ice.”

He added, “You can’t tell me this water hasn’t caused people the runs.” “It’s bacterial water, and it’s filthy as hell.” The fact that countless stories have been published about how dirty commercial ice machines can get was then brought up by @Jantheman____. He advised consumers to study them before considering getting ice from a commercial food restaurant.

Dirty ice can cause significant sickness, as evidenced by a norovirus epidemic that sickened over 80 individuals in 2013 at a golf course. In 2018, a North Carolina reporter said he saw “dirty ice machines” mentioned in a lot of public reports.

If you peek into a commercial ice machine and observe hazy water or a brown stuff inside, it’s cause for alarm, according to Lynn Lathan of the Health Department. Inside the machine’s water, even black and pink bacteria can flourish.

Pink mold can grow and produce bacteria that cause serious infections including salmonella and E. coli.

The ingestion of mold from unclean ice has been linked to severe sickness in studies all around the world. In 2017, @Jantheman____ uses his TikTok account to publish videos of ice machine maintenance as well as information about the dangers of poorly maintained equipment in a series dubbed “may I get that without ice.” He has it right now. This is a condensed version of the information.