In a viral TikTok video, a former Wendy’s employee claims that he and 17 other Wendy’s employees quit in one day.

Businesses are experiencing the effects of “The Great Resignation,” a nationwide movement nicknamed “The Great Resignation” that has swept the country. In a viral video, a former Wendy’s employee, known on TikTok as mintjuul.666, claimed that he and 17 other employees quit on the same day.

The drive-thru was backed up, and automobiles were backed up to the street, according to his video, which has over 530,000 views.

“So I quit Wendys, and all the [workers]and supervisors quit with me, and this happened…,” said the caption that accompanied the video.

“We quench” was written on a sign.