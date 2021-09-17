In a viral thread, a neuroscientist claims that her Ovarian Cancer symptoms were misdiagnosed as a UTI.

A neuroscientist and professor from Canada has spoken up about her ovarian cancer diagnosis, stating that she was initially misdiagnosed with a urinary tract infection (UTI). Dr. Nadia Chaudhri’s Twitter thread has subsequently gone viral, receiving over 56,000 likes and 15,000 retweets.

Dr. Chaudhri’s case exemplifies the often fatal consequences of ovarian cancer. “A woman’s lifetime risk of acquiring ovarian cancer is around 1 in 78,” according to the American Cancer Society, and “her lifetime risk of dying from ovarian cancer is about 1 in 108.”

In the United States, it is expected that 21,410 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, with 13,770 women dying from the condition.

Dr. Chaudhri revealed in her Twitter thread that she initially felt “unwell” in January 2020. She added, “I was weary, had nonspecific abdomen ache, severe lower back pain, and a small increase in urination frequency.”

“Even though I didn’t have conventional UTI symptoms [high bacterial load, burning urine, large increase in the desire to urinate], I was treated with medication for a UTI,” she continued.

At the time, she also had an endovaginal ultrasound, which revealed “the likelihood of a burst left ovarian cyst.” She was instructed to return in three months.

Now that I’ve reached 100,000 followers, I’d want to discuss #OvarianCancer. Specifically, my bleak tale. The objective is to raise awareness. I hope you found this story interesting.

September 13, 2021 â€“ Dr. Nadia Chaudhri (@DrNadiaChaudhri)

Dr. Chaudhri’s symptoms were temporarily relieved by a mix of antibiotics and laxatives, but by mid-February, her problems had returned.

“The epidemic struck in March. My abdomen was bloated and I was in significant pain at this point,” she explained. “Because my bowel movements had changed, I continued to use stool softeners. Because of the epidemic, I was unable to see my doctor. I was exhausted, but I attributed it to the pandemic.”

Dr. Chaudhri was given another round of antibiotics in April, and a second endovaginal ultrasound in May revealed that her ovaries had grown in size and had shifted toward the centre of her abdomen.

The ultrasound also detected ascites, or fluid accumulations in her belly, according to her. Her, at that time. This is a condensed version of the information.