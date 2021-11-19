In a viral post, the internet suggests that a parent should press charges against their son’s 18-year-old ex.

Following a disagreement with their son’s ex-girlfriend, an 18-year-old who allegedly keyed his car, a parent took to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic.

The unnamed parent wants to see justice done, but isn’t sure if filing charges against the adolescent would be too much.

The post has received a lot of positive feedback from readers, with 16,800 upvotes and over 2,100 comments as of this writing.

Keying someone’s automobile is “very definitely” a criminal crime, according to FindLaw, an online legal information resource. “You could be prosecuted with minor vandalism or a major felony depending on the worth of the damage you cause to an automobile,” the journal stated.

Their 17-year-old, who has his own car, recently broke up with his girlfriend because he developed affections for someone else, according to the anonymous Redditor known only as u/Suspicious-Post-7690.

The dad added, “My son dumped his ex-girlfriend because he began to have affections for another girl.” “When he spoke to me, I made care to encourage him to dump her gently and without hurting her feelings before moving on to the other female.” She was “clearly… not happy” when he told the news to his now-ex, explaining that he had feelings for someone else. The ex-girlfriend allegedly keyed his car in retribution, causing major damage, according to the Redditor.

They wrote, “She ended up keying my son’s car.” “I’m talking about the point where everything is messed up. She scratched the name of my son’s new girlfriend onto the doors and referred to her as a s***. She also drew a man with a tiny penis and wrote my son’s name on it.” She is also accused of “breaking one of the windows and pouring a soft drink into it.” The Redditor “quickly [called]the cops” after arriving at the scene “while she’s putting in the soft drink.” The ex-girlfriend was detained and “was required to post bail.” The parent, on the other hand, wants to intensify the punishment. They stated, “I’m thinking about filing charges because it’s my son’s first automobile and we don’t want to spend a lot of money on a new car.”

Meanwhile, the ex’s mother is enraged that the parent called the cops. She allegedly went to the Redditor’s house, screamed at them, and dialed their phone number. This is a condensed version of the information.