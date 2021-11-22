In a viral post, the internet slams a woman who bought groceries using her sleeping boyfriend’s money.

After a financial squabble with his fiancée, a man has turned to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” section for advice. The post, which has nearly 12,000 upvotes and over 4,300 comments, highlights the toll that financial stress can have on a loving couple.

In February, Business Wire stated that “financial ‘infidelity’ is enough to destroy 2 in 5 relationships,” citing a poll by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Furthermore, “almost half of American couples who are suffering financial stress acknowledge that it has harmed their closeness with their partner.” In comparison to their older counterparts, younger Americans (aged 18-34) were more likely to abandon a relationship owing to financial issues, according to the survey.

The unidentified 27-year-old male, known only asu/AITA Breakfast4543 in this case, stated he’s been dating his 24-year-old girlfriend for seven months. Despite the fact that they don’t live together, she is said to see him “on a regular basis.” “She spent the night at [his]apartment” two days before making the article, according to the Redditor. “She got up, got dressed, took [his credit card]and went food shopping with it” while he was still sleeping. He went on to say later in the post that she had forgotten her wallet, pushing her to use his.

“When I inquired how she obtained money and time to prepare all of stuff, she informed me she took my [credit card],” he explained.

“I was stunned,” the Redditor continued. “When I queried why she didn’t ask before taking my [credit card], she replied she didn’t want to bother me because I was sleeping.” He also mentioned that she hoped the meal would be “surprising.”

“I don’t know, you do realize you technically stole from me when you used my [credit card]and went shopping…without my consent, right?” he continued, according to the Redditor.

"She looked at me in amazement and dismay and claimed she was only trying to do something kind for me, and I just implied she was a thief," the man wrote. "I simply shrugged and stated that it was technically correct." She became so enraged that she got up and walked out.