In a viral post, the internet slams a woman for secretly running a business out of her neighbor’s avocado tree.

A neighborly disagreement involving a hotly contested avocado tree has been posted to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” thread by a Redditor. The “bizarre” issue happened, according to the original user, u/Ok Spot 5629, after they let a passerby access to the fruit from their tree, much to the chagrin of their neighbor, who claimed the avocados as her own. Since it was shared on Tuesday, the post has received 11,400 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments.

The debate seemed to pique the interest of readers, and with good reason. Avocados are famously pricey, with some even blaming them (and one of their most popular uses, avocado toast) for the millennial generation’s inability to purchase homes and land.

“Avocado prices have risen in recent years by up to 129 percent,” according to an Insider story from earlier this year, “with the average national price of a single Hass avocado hitting $2.10 in 2019, virtually doubling in just one year.”

“We have [seven]distinct avocado trees, [three]mango trees, [four]types of peach trees, mulberry, pomegranate, lemon, orange, guava, granadilla, and apricot trees in [their]yard,” u/Ok Spot 5629 wrote in their now-viral post. As a result, they “allow anyone to come in the yard and harvest fruit and vegetables whenever they want [or]need to” throughout the year. One avocado tree in particular is “very close” to the Redditor’s neighbor’s yard, but “doesn’t go over her fence.” “She has been utilizing the avocado trees for free for years because she has a catering business [I didn’t mind and still don’t],” wrote u/Ok Spot 5629. “Someone came by to beg for avocados carrying two enormous baskets the day before I wrote the post,” explained the Redditor, who told them to go ahead.

“I didn’t think anything of it until my neighbor came beating down our front door this morning, wondering why I gave away her avocados,” they wrote. “I was perplexed, so I inquired as to what she meant.” The stranger from the previous day turned out to be the daughter of a local restaurant owner, to whom the Redditor’s neighbor had been selling avocados for a profit.

“She then revealed that she works for a restaurant as an avocado supplier. This is a condensed version of the information.