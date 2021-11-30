In a viral post, the internet slams a man who forbade his girlfriend’s teenage son from locking his door.

A mother has posted an argument between herself, her partner, and her 16-year-old son on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic.

In the day after it was shared, the post has received nearly 14,000 upvotes and 4,500 comments, with readers expressing their outrage at both the Redditor and her partner.

The quarrel revolved on a topic that many teenagers and their parents discuss: privacy. According to a medically evaluated article by Verywell Family, “Growing up brings with it a yearning for more privacy. Teenagers’ “brains are fast changing; they are obtaining new thinking skills and generating new social interests.”” “As a result, it’s only reasonable that they’d want more solitude and space as they hash out these issues,” the publication added. This shift, on the other hand, is not always simple for parents: “When teenagers perceive their parents have intruded on their privacy, it generally leads to increased domestic strife.” u/Barbara-L3409, a Redditor who goes by the handle u/Barbara-L3409, stated she is dealing with one of these family feuds. She began her message by stating that she and her boyfriend have been together for four years. She has a 16-year-old biological son as well as two 13- and 11-year-old stepsons.

“My kid has been complaining about his younger step-siblings continually and without asking entering his room and removing his things,” she wrote. Her partner retaliated by “punishing the lads and telling them to ask first before taking anything.” The younger siblings’ behavior, on the other hand, had not changed, according to the teen.

Things got heated a few days before I wrote the post when the woman’s son “came downstairs saying his… step-brother damaged his controller.” “I went back to my partner with this issue and had my kid sit and talk directly to him,” she explained. “My kid asked him if he could just acquire a lock for his room to fix this problem,” she added, “but my partner didn’t like the notion.” “Locks cause [trouble],” according to the Redditor’s partner. “My son attempted to persuade him and told him that he would only use the lock when he was at school or working, not at home. My guy continued to say no, so I informed him, “No, it’s not true. This is a condensed version of the information.