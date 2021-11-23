In a viral post, the internet defends the wife for ‘clinging’ to her husband during a party.

Despite being expected to leave while her husband discussed business with colleagues, a woman won support from her fellow Redditors after she stated she attended a party with her husband and stayed by his side for the majority of the night.

aitaclingywife claimed that she and her husband were invited to a party she didn’t want to attend in a Reddit post on the “Am I the A**hole” thread, which earned over 10,000 votes. She explained that during these occasions, certain guests are asked to leave the room so that business colleagues can talk about their jobs.

“I detest it because everyone is perfectly lovely while my husband is around, but when I’m alone, some individuals can be quite catty,” she added.

Despite her unwillingness to attend the celebration, aitaclingywife claimed that her husband had assured her that he would never abandon her.

Susan Orenstein, Ph.D., a registered psychologist and relationship expert, told PsychCentral that she’s seen clients who have problems attending parties together because one person feels neglected or abandoned by the other.

Couples may take care of one another at parties by agreeing on a time to depart, being sensitive to one another, and generating signs that show when you need to be “rescued” from a situation or if someone wants to leave, according to her.

When it was time for several guests at the party to leave, aitaclingywife reported that her husband kept his arm around her waist. Despite the fact that it was “awkward” when coworkers asked to speak with her husband privately, she said that he carried on as if nothing had happened.

“It happened a few times throughout the night,” she said, “but he fulfilled his promise and stayed close to me the entire time.” “This one man, Frank, was plainly angry that I wasn’t disappearing, and he kept trying to tell my husband that he wanted to speak with him privately, but my husband pretended he didn’t get the hint.” aitaclingywife was challenged by Frank’s wife during a bathroom break, who chastised her for “clinging” to her husband all night and not allowing Frank and her husband to converse quietly. She went on to say, “Frank’s wife.” This is a condensed version of the information.