In a viral post, the internet defends a Redditor accused of “backseat parenting” his 4-year-old nephew.

After deciding to “set an example” for their brother’s four-year-old kid by refusing to give in to the child’s demands, a parent resorted to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic, resulting in a multi-hour tantrum from the nephew and a quarrel among the adults.

Since it was shared on Sunday, the post has received over 17,000 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

Intervening on behalf of another person’s child can be a difficult task. “Some situations—especially when children put themselves or others in danger,” says the Verywell Family, “require adult assistance.” There are, however, many situations in which “doing or saying anything may not be prudent.” When the child’s parents are present, the website recommends “talking to them about your concerns without demanding action or being critical.” Last week, u/aita toy tantrum, a Redditor who goes by the handle u/aita toy tantrum, found himself in one of these awkward circumstances. “At my house, we had Thanksgiving dinner. “Among the guests were my brother, his wife, and their almost four-year-old boy,” they wrote. “As guests were departing, my brother requested whether one of my [two-year-old] son’s toy trucks may be taken home by my nephew.” “Since they arrived, my nephew had been playing with it nonstop and wanted to keep it.” “If I told my brother where I obtained the toy, he claimed he’d replace it,” they added.

The parent, on the other hand, was adamant about not turning over the item for a variety of reasons. “I told my brother that I’d be pleased to provide him a link to the store where I bought it,” he explained, “but I wouldn’t give him the toy right away.”

“I declined for two reasons: first, my brother [and]sister-in-law have a bad habit of giving my nephew everything he wants. He’s far too old for such an activity. Second, I don’t want to teach [my nephew]that it’s OK to just take whatever he wants,” u/aita toy tantrum explained.

The brother claimed that the “nephew would throw a tantrum if he didn’t have the toy right away,” and that “it would be much easier if [they]just let him take the toy and obtain a replacement in the mail.”

