In a viral post, the internet congratulates Mom on hosting a vegan children’s birthday party.

Following a disagreement with her husband over their daughter’s first birthday celebration, a mother of three turned to Reddit’s ‘Am I the A***hole’ thread. She plans to accommodate her child’s egg and dairy allergies by providing solely vegan cuisine at the occasion, something her husband strongly opposes.

The post has gotten a lot of attention in the hours since it was shared, with 10,600 upvotes and 2,200 comments as of this writing.

According to u/Specialist Badger934, the unnamed mother’s youngest daughter was about 3 months old when the family learned she had an egg allergy.

“It was established after a lot of testing that she can’t have dairy or eggs in any form, not even cooked/baked,” the Redditor wrote.

According to u/Specialist Badger934, the daughter’s first birthday is coming up next weekend, and she wants the party to be “totally safe for her,” which means “all food, drink, desserts, etc. will be egg and dairy free.”

Despite the fact that u/Specialist Badger934 and her family consume meat, she stated that the celebration would be vegan.

“I wanted to have one day when we didn’t have to check everything she ate because we spent so much time figuring out what she was allergic to and avoiding it.” “And, of course, as a newborn, she grabs for whatever she wants,” she continued. “Having no allergens means I don’t have to worry if one of our older children… leaves their meal within her reach.”

However, u/husband Specialist Badger934’s apparently objected to the proposal, saying that he “doesn’t want to have ‘just vegan cuisine'” at the celebration because he and his family won’t eat it.

u/Specialist Badger934 responded, “I wasn’t planning on anything too out there.” “I was planning to prepare a chocolate cake and frosting, and my mother offered to make her famous vegetarian soup.” The only difference between a regular cake and the one I’m creating is that instead of eggs, I’m using applesauce and oat milk instead of [cow’s] milk.” Regardless, she explained that neither her nephews nor their parents from her husband’s side of the family would eat the soup. While she believes her nephews would have liked the allergen-free chocolate cake, “as soon as [her]in-laws realized it was’vegan,’ they stated they wouldn’t eat it.” This is a condensed version of the information.