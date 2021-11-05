In a viral post, the internet calls out a woman for eating her mother-in-birthday law’s cake.

Thousands of people were enraged after a lady told her husband that he “overreacted” after she ate a piece of cake meant for his mother’s birthday. The message, which was posted on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” (AITA) thread by u/ThrowraDH467422, has earned over 12,600 votes and 3,549 comments.

According to the post, u/ThrowraDH467422, 24, is seven months pregnant and requested her husband, 32, to pick up a snack she wanted but he forgot.

Her in-laws had been living with her and her husband for a few days, and it had been her mother-in-birthday law’s the day before.

“My mother-in-law had a minor quarrel with her husband and has been staying with us for a few days,” the post said. “Her birthday was yesterday, and my husband decided to give her a surprise party and invite his siblings due of her emotional and mental state.” The poster claimed that her spouse planned the surprise but that she was alone at home when the cake was delivered.

“To be honest, whenever I glanced at the cake, I felt a little tempted and decided to cut a small slice of it,” the message stated. “I didn’t think it was a big problem until my husband saw it and became enraged, demanding to know why I wrecked the cake by cutting a piece of it.” The woman went on to say that she was sorry for eating the cake but that she needed something sweet. The spouse was “embarrassed” that she ate his mother’s birthday cake instead of waiting a few hours for the party, according to the post.

“If he didn’t think I was up to the assignment, I replied he should have handled it,” the woman wrote. “However, he went on to explain that he couldn’t believe how stupid I was to blame him instead of checking myself and not being unsupportive.” The woman replied that the remark bothered her because she had completed all of the other tasks he had requested that day. The wife then told her husband that he had “overreacted over a piece of cake” and offered him a slice of cake. This is a condensed version of the information.