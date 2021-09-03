In a viral post, the internet backs the bride who refused to allow her mother to her wedding because of a “cruel” gift.

A bride-to-be made headlines after claiming in a now-viral Reddit post that she had recently rejected her mother from her wedding because of a “deliberately nasty” present.

Many others flocked to the bride’s rescue online, claiming that she was correct in cutting off a “toxic” family member. However, several experts are divided on the subject of uninvited wedding guests.

A woman with the pseudonym u/ThrowraMom567 posted on the Reddit forum “Am I The A**hole” that she had to make the difficult decision to uninvite her mother from her wedding after her mother sent her fianc a gift that made him feel “humiliated.” More than 21,000 people have voted and over 3,000 people have commented on the post.

“Both my family and Kevin [her fiancé]adore one other. My mother, on the other hand, is the “brutally honest” kind who frequently expresses her ideas and judgments on what people wear, how they look, and how well off they are… “Most of the comments are harsh, rude, and backhanded,” she added at the start of the post.

She went on to say that Kevin had been the recipient of many of her mother’s harsh remarks over the years. Her mother had apologized for some of her previous comments (about his car, degree, etc. ), but she would not stop mocking Kevin about his inability to grow a beard.

“[She] kept annoy[ing]Kevin by remarking about his bald face all the time… Mom and her husband made jokes about how ‘unmanly’ it is to be unable to develop a beard or mustache. Kevin was deeply upset by those remarks, the bride stated.

“I had a severe chat with her, and she claimed, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize those things offended him, I was just mocking him’… We ended up with her really apologizing to Kevin, and that was the end of it.”

With the wedding just around the corner, the bride’s mother invited the pair to dinner so she could apologize for her actions and give Kevin a wedding gift. When Kevin unwrapped the present, however, it was clear that the bride’s mother had no remorse.

In the post, the bride stated, “He opened the box and found a set of shaving tools with a shaving cream.” “Kevin came to a halt. This is a condensed version of the information.