In a viral post, the internet backs Mom for speaking out against a’sexist’ family photo tradition.

As the holiday season approaches, many families are looking forward to seeing their loved ones again. While these get-togethers are usually happy occasions, they can often bring up unsolved conflicts among family members, especially when old traditions or beliefs are involved.

A Redditor recently had one of these awkward family interactions and shared her problem on the site’s “Am I the A**hole” topic. The post has received a lot of attention from users so far, with over 8,800 upvotes and nearly 1,200 comments.

u/mbquestion22, an anonymous woman, begins by stating that she has two children, a 16-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son.

“On my husband’s side of the family, my kid is one of the few girls,” she explained. “He has four brothers, but only one of them is a father. His other siblings also had boys.” “Jim,” one of her husband’s brothers, “has made a great issue of taking a picture of only the boys at family occasions,” she recalled in the past. He “insists on a photo with just [the men]” after shooting a group shot of the entire family. “The one he hangs up in the house and publishes all over social media,” she says of the latter photo. “My kid didn’t care when she was younger,” wrote u/mbquestion22, “but two years ago she claimed she felt left out and thought the whole event was sort of ridiculous.” “I asked Jim if we could do away with the males group photo, and he agreed.” Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the families haven’t seen one other much in the last two years, but now that they’re all “vaccinated and healthy,” they reconnected at another brother-in-house. law’s Jim seems to have reverted to his old habits at this event.

“Jim asked my daughter and niece to move out of the way near the conclusion of the gathering so he could take a photo of just the boys,” the Redditor added. “My kid inquired as to why they were not included in the photograph. Jim stated that it was really significant to him.” “Why does it matter who is in the frame?” the mother said on behalf of her daughter. “We’re all related.” “Jim said he only wants a photo of the men,” she replied. This is a condensed version of the information.