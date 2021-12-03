In a viral post, the internet backs a woman who refused to work weekends.

A lady wrote on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” that her coworkers were angry with her when she told her boss that she couldn’t take his calls or work on weekends with little or no notice.

In her post, which earned 16,000 votes, Reddit user u/freeefinal said that she accepted a compensated job and was told she would work appropriate hours. Her boss, on the other hand, started contacting her personal phone number late at night and on weekends to see if she might come to work.

The Redditor claimed she didn’t answer the phone, and when asked why she didn’t, she told her supervisor she didn’t check her personal phone very often. She wrote that if he needed to contact her, he should call her work phone.

“He asked me how he could contact me outside of business hours because he notices I leave my work phone on my desk at night and on weekends,” u/freeefinally commented. “I explained that on the weekends, I’m not addicted to any phone, so if he needs me to accept a call, could he make it a meeting request and put it on my calendar so I know I’m available?” Her employer informed her that wouldn’t be possible because the staff normally handles last-minute requests on weekends, according to the Redditor.

“I explained that on weekends, I normally have commitments established one to three weeks in advance, and I’m not often able to cancel a previous engagement with less than a day notice,” wrote u/freeefinally.

She assured him that if the phone rang, she would attempt to answer it, but that she would not always be able to. The Redditor said she’s gone back to ignoring his calls after their talk, but that her coworkers were angry with her.

“My coworkers became frustrated and stated that if everyone did what I was doing, nothing would be done,” wrote u/freeefinally. “I said maybe nothing should be done if it means y’all won’t be home for supper with the family,” she remarked. Employees can establish appropriate boundaries at work and with their supervisors, according to a Forbes article. One of the first things that comes to mind. This is a condensed version of the information.