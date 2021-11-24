In a viral post, the internet backs a mother who refuses to let her daughter see her uncle who threw away her medications.

In Reddit’s popular “Am I The A**hole” (AITA) topic, a woman went viral after narrating a scene with her brother, sister-in-law, and 4-year-old daughter in which they discarded medicine for her stomach virus.

In less than 20 hours, the anonymous Redditor known simply as u/aitastomachflu described her problem and earned over 21,000 upvotes and 2,100 comments.

The woman revealed in the post that she is a recovering alcoholic, and that after her daughter Emma was born, her brother was assigned as her guardian by the court for 15 months, until she turned three. She also stated that she had been sober for two years.

The message stated, “I had to struggle for almost a year to get her back.” “My brother and sister-in-law are still angry that I ‘took Emma from them,’ and they have repeatedly contacted CPS on me to make it plain that they don’t trust me to care for my own child.” The mother added that her daughter and her brother and sister-in-law have a good relationship, so she tries to allow them to see each other frequently.

The mother claimed in the article that her kid contracted a stomach illness from someone at her preschool. The woman mentioned that she is a full-time student with a midterm coming up, so her brother agreed to watch Emma.

“They said they’d be pleased to take her,” the post continued, “so I brought her to their house that morning with her meds, a schedule listing when she’s meant to take which prescription and how much of it, a bottle of Pedialyte, and a couple changes of clothes.”

However, when the mother returned to pick up her daughter, she discovered that her clothes, Pedialyte, and half of her medication had vanished. She claimed that when she inquired about her brother and sister-in-location, law’s they informed her that they had thrown everything away.

“When I inquired about it, they claimed they threw away all of her prescriptions and the pedialyte because they were liquids and had previously been opened, implying that I could’ve placed anything in there to make her sick/sleep,” according to the post.

She also stated that she would never harm her daughter or give her anything that her pediatrician had not recommended. She was also mentioned by the woman’s brother and sister-in-law. This is a condensed version of the information.