In a viral post, the internet backs a man who went to his birthday dinner with a friend instead of his wife.

His article, which he shared on the Subreddit “Am I the A**hole” forum, quickly went viral, garnering over 23,000 votes. According to Level-Sky8422, he and his pregnant wife had arranged a reservation at a beautiful restaurant, but her buddy wanted to spend the day with her.

“I informed her that it was my birthday,” Level-Sky8422 wrote, “but she just rejected it, claiming that my birthday happens every year but her friend will be departing for Germany in a few weeks.” “I told her she could come after my birthday, but she ignored me and went to her friend’s house for a sleepover.” Despite his dissatisfaction, the Redditor decided to ask a friend to spend the day with him on his birthday, and the two went out to eat.

Level-Sky8422 said that his wife apologized to him after returning home from her friend’s place, calling it a “unavoidable condition.” He assured her that it was not an issue and that he had spent the day with a buddy instead, but she grew enraged when she learned that the two had gone to the restaurant together.

“I mentioned it was originally for us,” Level-Sky8422 said, “but since she prioritized her buddy above me, I took the person who prioritized me on my birthday.” “She stated I’m controlling and shouldn’t make decisions about who she spends her time with.” When compared to time spent with friends, an article published in Psychology Today explored the quality time partners spend together and how it is utilised.

“What matters most is that partners agree on how much time they want to spend together and apart,” according to the article. “When done properly, each partner feels like they are getting their fair share.” In the comments area of Reddit, many expressed their support for Level-Sky8422.

“However, you didn’t advise her she shouldn’t hang out with her pal?” You merely requested that she refrain from doing it on that particular day? “Can you tell me what she’s talking about?” Nearly 35,000 votes were cast in response to a Redditor comment. “Your wife is acting like a victim here; she appears to be quite immature.” This is a condensed version of the information.