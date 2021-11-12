In a viral post, the internet backs a man who refused to tell a ‘creepy’ lie about how he met his fiancée.

A Reddit user recently became engaged to his fiancée, whom he met two years ago on a dating app. However, a disagreement about the origin tale of their connection has left them in limbo.

A post in Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic depicting the awkward situation has gone viral, with 12,000 upvotes and 4,100 comments as of this writing.

According to the unnamed man, u/chasingyourvision, his soon-to-be wife wants him to lie to her friends and family about how they met – a demand that makes the Redditor uneasy, especially since the deception makes him sound like “a real stalker.”

Despite the fact that internet dating has had some negative connotations in the past, it is now the most prevalent means for people to meet their significant others. According to Statista, 39 percent of couples in 2017 met online, based on data obtained by Stanford University researchers. Meanwhile, all other types of meetings (such as those at bars and restaurants, through work, school, common acquaintances, or family) followed behind.

Regardless, the Redditor’s fiancée is keen that none of her friends or family know that she and her soon-to-be husband met on a dating app. Not only that, but she wants him to tell her a specific (and fraudulent) story instead.

“She continues telling me that she wants me to deliver a’speech’ at the wedding about how I met her while she was working at a coffee shop and how I was so taken with her that it was love at first sight and I asked her to be my girlfriend right away,” he wrote. “She believes it makes her look better if I say she was so gorgeous that I asked her out right away.” “She says I have to declare that I asked her to be my GF straight at the counter without even having any form of dialogue with her prior,” he clarified. The Redditor is “extremely uncomfortable with this inaccurate account of events” because that is an unusual way to start a relationship. “I’m pleased to say she’s lovely, that I adore her personality, and that we had a terrific rapport, but I’m unhappy with this image of her.” This is a condensed version of the information.