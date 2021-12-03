In a viral post, the internet backs a man for encouraging his sister to leave her husband and end her pregnancy.

A man asked for readers’ opinions on a recent situation involving his sister, her allegedly violent husband, and their traditional-minded extended family on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” topic. Since it was shared on Friday, the post has received over 17,000 upvotes and 1,600 comments on the site.

The incident recounted in the anonymous Redditor’s article is not to be taken lightly: one in three women and one in four men “have suffered some kind of physical violence by an intimate partner,” according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV).

Many of these incidents, however, go undiagnosed or unreported: “Only 34% of those harmed by intimate partners obtain medical attention for their injuries,” according to the organization.

The 32-year-old man, who goes by the handle u/aita112022, began his post by detailing some of his family’s complicated dynamics. He has a 34-year-old sister and two older brothers, ages 38 and 40. “Notice the age disparities,” he observed.

“Our family was relatively modest when my brothers were growing up, so they were well cared for by my parents’ conservative families,” he explained. His family, on the other hand, was more financially independent by the time he and his sister were born, which meant that the younger two siblings were less influenced by the traditional family members.

Their father died approximately five years ago in their hometown, which they describe as a “suburban Wisconsin hamlet.” The Redditor stated he “basically [low-contact] with everyone save [his]sister” after the burial. In the years thereafter, the Redditor’s sister is said to have left her job, went back to their hometown, and married “a churchgoer’s kid” whom their mother had matched her up with several years before. “At the wedding, I was honestly in disbelief,” he wrote. “I never imagined my sister becoming a stay-at-home mom and living on a farm.” His mother and brothers, he suspected, played a “significant” part in his sister’s decision. “I later discovered that she had handed almost all of her savings to her spouse,” he claimed.

The Redditor and his sister appeared to be on good terms until "early in 2021," when their mother contacted to inform him that his sister was expecting a child.