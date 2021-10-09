In a viral post, the internet backs a father who demanded that his stepfather pay for a ruined Xbox.

Hills-Mountains35, a Reddit user, asked readers if he was wrong for demanding that his son’s stepfather pay for an Xbox that he threw into a pool in the forum “Am I the A**hole.”

Hills-Mountains35 is the father of 16-year-old “Adam,” according to the post, which attracted over 18,000 votes and over 2,000 comments. Adam “hates” his stepfather, according to him, and he describes him as “controlling.” The relevant issue arose after Hills-Mountains35 agreed to assist Adam in purchasing a new Xbox.

“Adam had always wanted to buy an Xbox but couldn’t afford the full price, so I told him whatever he saved, I’d pay double,” he wrote. “He was able to buy a new Xbox for the first time weeks ago.”

He went on to say that he received an irate phone call from Adam’s stepfather, who stated that it was not permitted in the house and that it was a “distraction” for Adam from his duties. Hills-Mountains35 replied it was not up to him, but Adam’s stepfather proposed that the Xbox be kept at his house instead.

“Clearly, I irritated him off,” the message read, “so he ‘warned’ me about the implications of seeing Adam playing with the Xbox and ignoring his responsibilities.”

Only a few days after the phone call, Adam informed his father that his stepfather had thrown his Xbox into the pool as punishment for Adam’s failure to mow the grass, as he claimed. Hills-Mountains35 addressed Adam’s stepfather, saying it was “unhinged” of him to throw the Xbox into the pool, regardless of whether Adam was careless with his gaming time.

Hills-Mountains35 wrote, “He exclaimed that he gets to select what punishment suits and went on about how he was simply trying to help Adam become a responsible young man.”

Hills-Mountains35, according to Adam’s stepfather, was keeping him from “fulfilling his duties as a father and authority figure.” Hills-Mountains35 then wanted payment for a new Xbox, which he turned down.

Hills-Mountains

35 then got into an argument with Adam’s mother, who claimed his stepfather’s actions were “tough love.” After that, he informed her that Adam would be staying with him and that a new Xbox was on the way.

Hills-Mountains35 stated that he still wants Adam's stepfather to replace the Xbox.