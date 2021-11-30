In a viral post, the internet backs a bride who refuses to let her fiancé’s ‘close’ friend be a bridesmaid.

A bride-to-be has turned to Reddit for help with a wedding dilemma: her fiancé wants one of his close female friends to be a bridesmaid. The only issue? She and the bride aren’t really fond of each other.

The post has received over 9,500 upvotes and 1,559 comments on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” thread.

This is far not the first time a Redditor has run into a problem like this when organizing a wedding. However, many couples have abandoned the practice of single-gender bridal and groom’s parties in recent years, opting instead for whoever best fits the role.

According to Glamour, Brides Magazine highlighted this dilemma in 2013. “Bridesmaids are typically family members or close friends,” according to the article. “If your fiancé’s buddy is neither and you don’t want her in your party, why not have her stand by his side instead?” According to u/throwra58374, a 26-year-old Redditor, her 28-year-old fiancé flatly refused the unconventional solution, preferring instead that his acquaintance be designated a bridesmaid.

The Redditor explained that she and her fiancé have been dating for four years. Her prospective spouse, on the other hand, has been pals with a woman named “Maya” for the past six years. “They’re close,” the bride remarked, “but she doesn’t like me.” “It’s typically not a problem; some people simply don’t get along.” “We don’t get along.” “They don’t aggressively detest one other,” she noted, but they “prefer not to hang out together.” Maya’s fiancé has reportedly voiced his desire for her to be a bridesmaid since the couple recently got engaged. “He wants her in a dress that matches my bridesmaids, by my side, taking part in the events,” she wrote.

“I said no,” u/throwra58374 remarked, emphasizing the fact that Maya “doesn’t even like [her].” “I’ve seen wedding images when one bridesmaid plainly doesn’t want to be with the bride, and that’s not something I want,” she continued. Plus, as bridesmaids, I truly just want the women who are closest to me.” The Redditor “recommended she wear a black dress to match the men’s [tuxedos]and be a groomsman” as a viable option, but her fiancé believed that would “look silly.” Because he is adamant about not including her. This is a condensed version of the information.