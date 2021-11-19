In a viral post, Redditors weigh in on things that get more annoying with age.

Aging is an inevitable aspect of life. Some people welcome the changes, while others strive to avoid Father Clock’s impacts for as long as they can. When it comes to growing older, everyone has something they don’t look forward to.

“As you get older, what’s anything that’s becoming progressively annoying?” asks a now-viral Reddit post. With over 47,000 likes and 28,000 comments, the post has received a lot of attention. Here are some of the most well-known.

1. “A constant state of exhaustion.”

Hundreds of users have remarked on fatigue, like Reddit user clarencemuraco, who received 13,000 upvotes for his post “being weary all the time.”

“This,” Shots FIREd 2020 concurred. So I go to the gym to repair it. I’m exhausted and in pain right now. “F*ck your body!” says the narrator. “Clutter,” says the second. Many people could identify to the idea of having too much clutter, especially if it arose from others constantly giving gifts.

“Stuff! It didn’t bother me as much when I was younger, but as I’ve gotten older, it’s become increasingly irritating. “It’s definitely compounded by my grandmother-in-law, who refuses to stop giving us items no matter how many times we beg,” dinawia wrote.

“This! “Well-intentioned family members are dumping their garbage on my wife, who can’t say no,” Aware Masterpiece 23 explained.

ellishu, another user, had similar thoughts. “I despise this so much.” I currently have two boxes and three bags full of items to donate, thanks to two relatives who are addicted to online shopping. They declutter and shove it down our throats. Meanwhile, we must deal with our own clutter. I despise being viewed as someone’s Goodwill. Donate it on your own! I don’t need another QVC vegetable peeler that’s the same as the one I got last year.” 3. “Dark, noisy restaurants.” As you become older, elements like lighting and sound levels become more important than ever. There were a lot of responses.

“I can’t hear the server or my pals, and I can’t read the menu without my phone flashlight,” oldkidgrumble expressed his dissatisfaction.

"Hate eateries that blast the music," commented user fredyouareaturtle. I suppose it's entertaining for the employees who have to work all day, but as a customer, the whole point of going there is to converse with my friends while we eat, which is impossible to do when the music is so loud.